Trying to rush it

The Democratic Party faces internal backlash over a proposal led by leader Jung Chung-rae to amend party rules to adopt a one-member-one-vote system, with critics warning it could undermine the party’s nationwide base. Lawmakers argue that the system may weaken representation in regions such as Daegu and North Gyeongsang, areas long considered politically vulnerable to the party. Some members call the push a rushed effort lacking deliberation, saying reform must balance grassroots participation with regional equity. The proposal is scheduled for a vote in senior party committees this week. [PARK YONG-SEOK]