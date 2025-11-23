Sunday's fortune: Embrace joy, express kindness
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A joyful, lighthearted day
🔹 Health remains your greatest asset
🔹 Family brings comfort and meaning
🔹 Spend time with loved ones
🔹 Enjoy culture, shopping or small luxuries
🔹 Happy spending that lifts your mood
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Life feels full and satisfying
🔹 Today shines brighter than yesterday
🔹 A meaningful and rewarding day
🔹 Laughter fills the home
🔹 Goals feel closer than ever
🔹 Fortune stands on your side
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Guard emotional boundaries
🔹 Avoid expectations or dependency
🔹 Every effect has a cause — be observant
🔹 Rest and recharge; avoid overexertion
🔹 Keep outings minimal today
🔹 Don’t misread friendliness as romance
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Life’s patterns are more similar than they seem
🔹 Stay neutral in group dynamics
🔹 A partial success still counts as progress
🔹 Prioritize family over social obligations
🔹 Refresh your living environment
🔹 A “situationship” or subtle spark may form
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Respect and appreciation surround you
🔹 Expect generosity or thoughtful gestures
🔹 Mutual support strengthens relationships
🔹 Family teamwork is essential
🔹 Grab both opportunity and reward
🔹 Plans move ahead smoothly
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 “Same same” — don’t overthink choices
🔹 Leisure brings refreshment
🔹 A celebratory moment may appear
🔹 Invitations flow both directions
🔹 Family bonds grow stronger
🔹 A starring-role kind of day
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Stay objective; avoid emotional bias
🔹 Keep your contributions discreet
🔹 Don’t insist that only you can do something
🔹 Give what you have received
🔹 Choose value and intention over impulse
🔹 Style with individual flair
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 All paths lead to a good outcome
🔹 Nurture what has potential
🔹 Favor group settings
🔹 Progress flows without resistance
🔹 Expect a pleasant meeting or gathering
🔹 Dress warmly, comfort over fashion
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Early signs show future outcomes
🔹 Don’t let minor issues disturb your peace
🔹 Avoid blunt words — use diplomacy
🔹 Home responsibilities take priority
🔹 Affirm others with encouraging responses
🔹 Respect elders; don’t dismiss them as “old-fashioned”
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Revisit old memories with warmth
🔹 Don’t cling to past regrets
🔹 Take the first step in communication
🔹 Too many opinions cause confusion
🔹 Avoid comparison — it steals joy
🔹 Celebrate what makes you unique
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Give rather than receive today
🔹 Offer guidance or lend a hand
🔹 Encouragement has real power
🔹 Put plans into action
🔹 Classic or antique fashion fits you
🔹 Enjoy a comforting show or movie
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Smooth | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 Expect news from relatives
🔹 Good timing for a new purchase
🔹 Emotional warmth through mutual care
🔹 Family outing or gathering likely
🔹 Find healing through leisure or hobbies
🔹 Avoid clinging too tightly to friends
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
