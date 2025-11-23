 Tigers retain own free agent pitcher Lee Jun-young
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 12:29
Kia Tigers pitcher Lee Jun-young, left, shakes hands with general manager Shim Jae-hak after signing a new three-year contract with the club on Nov. 23. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Kia Tigers announced Sunday that they have re-signed their own free agent, pitcher Lee Jun-young.
 
The Tigers said the 33-year-old left-hander agreed to a three-year contract worth up to 1.2 billion won ($815,220). He took a signing bonus of 300 million won, and his total salary over the next three years will be 600 million won. Lee can make another 300 million won in incentives.
 

Lee has spent his entire KBO career with the Tigers since his debut in 2016.
 
He has made 400 appearances and has compiled a 13-8 record with two saves, 67 holds and a 4.84 ERA over 277 innings.
  
One of the busiest middle relievers in the KBO, Lee has pitched in at least 50 games in each of the past five seasons, including 57 outings in 2025.
 
In 2024, Lee helped the Tigers win the Korea Series title by throwing four scoreless games in their five-game victory over the Samsung Lions.
 
Lee is the sixth free agent to sign this offseason, and there are now 15 players left unsigned in the open market.
 
The Tigers had previously lost two free agents, with shortstop Park Chan-ho going to the Doosan Bears and catcher Han Seung-taek joining the KT Wiz last week.

Yonhap
tags Kia Tigers KBO Pitcher Lee Jun-young

