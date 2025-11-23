PSG's Lee Kang-in scores first goal of 2025-26 Ligue 1 season
Published: 23 Nov. 2025, 15:36
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in scored his first goal of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season in a 3-0 win over Le Havre on Saturday, contributing to his side's third straight league victory.
Lee netted the opening goal in the 29th minute with a left-footed finish from the right side of the penalty box at Parc des Princes in Paris, with Joao Neves doubling the lead in the 65th minute and Bradley Barcola adding one more for a victory.
Saturday's goal was Lee's first in the league and second across all competitions this season after one against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup in August. Lee now has registered two goals and two assists in 16 appearances.
Lee's performance on Saturday came in the absence of injured Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele. Football statistics site FotMob rated Lee 8.2, the fourth-highest among PSG players.
With another win in hand, PSG remain at the top of the league table with 30 points, two points clear of No. 2 Marseille.
Elsewhere in Europe, Lee Tae-seok of Austria Wien contributed two assists in a 3-2 win over Blau-Weiß Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Lee set up Manprit Sarkaria’s opening goal in the 13th minute with a left-footed pass. He assisted Sarkaria's second goal in the 52nd minute by heading down a teammate’s cross into the path of Sarkaria.
Lee Tae-seok pulled off a strong performance on the back of his first goal for the Korean national team in the November international break, during which he found the back of the net against Ghana on Nov. 18 with the help of an assist from Lee Kang-in.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)