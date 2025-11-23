Speed skater Kim Jun-ho captures 1st World Cup title of season

Speed skater Kim Jun-ho has claimed his first World Cup title of the season.Kim won the men's 500 meters with a time of 33.99 seconds at the second ISU Speed Skating World Cup of the season at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday.Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands finished in second place with 34.021 seconds, followed by Jordan Stolz of the United States with 34.028 seconds.Kim set a new Korean record with a time of 33.78 seconds last weekend at the season's opening race in Salt Lake City, earning a bronze medal.In Calgary, Kim clocked the second fastest start, covering the first 100 meters in 9.39 seconds and the rest of the track in 24.6 seconds for his first World Cup gold medal of the season.Kim's two medals bode well for his chances at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy, where the 30-year-old will pursue his first Olympic medal.Yonhap