Korea to form task force for AI cooperation with UAE

Korea's presidential AI committee said Monday it will launch a task force to advance AI cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The task force will be headed jointly by the presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning, and vice chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), serving as a follow-up to bilateral agreements signed on the sidelines of a summit between Korean President Lee Jae Myung and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last week, according to the committee.



The task force will be tasked with establishing a joint public-private implementation system to drive outcomes of the partnership with the UAE and present substantive investment projects within the year.



The team will consist of five working groups, each overseen by relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy.



During the Seoul-Abu Dhabi summit, the two leaders shared an understanding on the need for joint investment, development and marketing in the AI sector and discussed ways to identify major cooperation projects that integrate the AI, energy and defense industries.



The two countries signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to expand bilateral cooperation in these sectors.



Under a framework agreement on strategic AI collaboration, Korea will join the UAE's Stargate project to jointly develop AI and energy infrastructure.



The UAE's Stargate project aims to build a cluster of AI data centers in Abu Dhabi, beginning with a 200-megawatt facility set to come online next year as part of a planned 5-gigawatt AI campus.





Yonhap