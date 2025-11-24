Korea's exports expected to continue upward trend in November on strong chip, auto performance

Korea will likely continue to log on-year growth in exports this month on the back of robust performance of the semiconductor and automobile sectors, the Ministry of Trade, industry and Energy said Monday, vowing efforts to maintain the upward momentum."The country's exports grew for five consecutive months since June, and this upward trend is expected to continue into November," Deputy Minister for Trade and Investment Kang Kam-chan said during a regular export trend review meeting.In the first 10 months of this year, Korea's exports grew 2.3 percent from a year earlier to $579.2 billion, the highest ever for the period, led by outbound shipments of semiconductors, automobiles, ships and biohealth products, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.In the first 20 days of November, exports rose 8.2 percent on year to $38.5 billion, government data showed earlier."Despite challenging external conditions, such as U.S. tariff measures and falling oil prices, Korea's exports are continuing to show solid growth, led by our two major export items, which are semiconductors and automobiles," Kang said."To ensure our export growth continues through the end of this year, the government will mobilize all available resources, from financing to marketing support," he added.Yonhap