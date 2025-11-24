Vice trade minister discusses trade, industrial cooperation with Tajik counterpart

Vice Trade Minister Park Jung-sung met with his counterpart from Tajikistan on Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral trade and bolster industrial cooperation, Park's office said.In the meeting with Nazar Aziz, Tajikistan's vice industry minister, in Seoul, Park shared views on ways to diversify the trade portfolio between the two nations, which is currently centered on automobiles, and to bolster cooperation in the textile and solar energy sectors through Korea's official development aid programs, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.The two also agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation on critical mineral supply chains."Tajikistan is an important economic cooperation partner for Korea in Central Asia," Park said. "We will work to further enhance the level of bilateral economic collaboration through various policy initiatives, such as trade, investment and development cooperation."Yonhap