Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting after sharp drop

Korean stocks started higher Monday as investors hunted for bargains following a sharp drop in the previous session amid concerns over an AI bubble.The Kospi added 28.58 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,881.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.The Kospi seesawed last week, starting with a 1.94 percent gain Monday and tumbling 3.32 percent the following day. After jumping 1.92 percent Thursday, the index plunged 3.79 percent Friday.Top-cap Samsung Electronics jumped 3.38 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 1.92 percent.KB Financial Group, a major commercial lender, increased 1.24 percent, and entertainment giant CJ ENM climbed 1.09 percent.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor, however, retreated 0.19 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 2.47 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,470.4 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.35 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,475.6 won.Yonhap