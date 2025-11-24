 Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting after sharp drop
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting after sharp drop

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 10:16
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks started higher Monday as investors hunted for bargains following a sharp drop in the previous session amid concerns over an AI bubble.
 
The Kospi added 28.58 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,881.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

The Kospi seesawed last week, starting with a 1.94 percent gain Monday and tumbling 3.32 percent the following day. After jumping 1.92 percent Thursday, the index plunged 3.79 percent Friday.
 
Top-cap Samsung Electronics jumped 3.38 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 1.92 percent.
 
KB Financial Group, a major commercial lender, increased 1.24 percent, and entertainment giant CJ ENM climbed 1.09 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor, however, retreated 0.19 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 2.47 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,470.4 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.35 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,475.6 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Shares Korea

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting after sharp drop

Won's real effective exchange rate sinks to lowest level in 16 years

Conglomerates' bid to ease commerce, finance separation should be 'last resort': FTC

AI bubble fears return as markets question huge investments, circular deals among Big Tech players

SC's Judy Hsu on Korea's growing wealth management sector and the importance of long term relationships

Related Stories

Kospi open sharply lower on tech losses, U.S. rate cut uncertainties

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Kospi opens slightly lower as tech sell-off hits Wall Street

Kospi up nearly 1 percent on rate cut hope, robust export data; won declines

Kospi opens slightly higher as Trump tariff concerns continue
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)