Hanwha Ocean wins $515 million crude oil carrier order from Africa
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 18:08 Updated: 24 Nov. 2025, 18:09
Under the contract, the company will build four very large crude carriers for an unidentified Africa-based shipping firm by November 2028, it said in a regulatory filing.
Hanwha Ocean has clinched $6.97 billion worth of orders so far this year. It secured $8.98 billion in orders in 2024.
