Hanwha Ocean wins $515 million crude oil carrier order from Africa

Hanwha Ocean Co., the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's chemical-to-defense conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it has secured a 757.7 billion won ($515 million) order for oil carriers from a shipper in Africa.Under the contract, the company will build four very large crude carriers for an unidentified Africa-based shipping firm by November 2028, it said in a regulatory filing.Hanwha Ocean has clinched $6.97 billion worth of orders so far this year. It secured $8.98 billion in orders in 2024.Yonhap