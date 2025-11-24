Holding out for a hero
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 17:05
S-Oil CEO Anwar A. Al-Hejazi, center, and the Korea National Council on Social Welfare Chairman Kim Seong-yee, center left, pose for a photo at the ‘2025 Hero Citizen Award Ceremony’ held at S-Oil’s head office in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 24. During the ceremony, S-Oil awarded plaques and 140 million won ($95,000) to those who displayed a spirit of sacrifice and bravery to save the lives of others this year. [S-OIL]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)