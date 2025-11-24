Korean Air, Incheon Int'l Airport to build new $119M maintenance hangar

Korean Air will build a next-generation aircraft maintenance hangar at Incheon International Airport, Korea's main gateway, under a 176 billion won ($119.2 million) joint investment deal with the airport operator, the airline said Monday.The new hangar will be located inside the airport's High Tech Aviation Complex and will support airframe inspections, component checks, heavy maintenance and aircraft modification. An agreement signing ceremony between the airline and Incheon International Airport Corporation was held at a hotel in Incheon, west of Seoul, earlier in the day.The 69,299-square-meter (745,928-square-feet) site will accommodate two wide-body aircraft and one narrow-body aircraft at once. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with operations planned from late 2029.Korean Air said the facility will strengthen its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities ahead of the launch of the integrated carrier following the acquisition of rival carrier Asiana Airlines."We will work closely with Incheon International Airport Corporation to ensure the project progresses smoothly and on time," a Korean Air representative said, adding that the airline will continue to innovate under its safety-first principle.Yonhap