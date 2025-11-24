Paid TV subscriptions continue to decline in H1: Data

The number of paid TV subscribers in Korea fell for the third consecutive half-year period in the first half of 2025 amid the rising popularity of Internet-based streaming services, government data showed Monday.A total of 36.22 million people had subscribed to traditional cable or satellite TV packages or internet protocol television (IPTV) as of end-June, down 138,000, or 0.38 percent, from six months earlier, according to the data from the Korea Communications Commission.The half-year figure has been declining consistently since it reached 36.39 million in the second half of 2023.Subscriptions to cable and satellite TV have fallen sharply over the cited period, while the number of IPTV subscribers has increased slightly despite a slower growth pace.As of the end of June, 21.41 million people, or 59.1 percent of total subscribers, had used IPTV, up 104,000 from six months earlier.Cable TV and satellite TV had 12.09 million and 2.72 million subscribers, respectively, down 182,000 and 60,000 over the same period.Yonhap