 Paid TV subscriptions continue to decline in H1: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Paid TV subscriptions continue to decline in H1: Data

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 12:41
An international forum on streaming services is being held at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

An international forum on streaming services is being held at the Ambassador Seoul hotel in Jung District, central Seoul on Nov. 6. [YONHAP]

 
The number of paid TV subscribers in Korea fell for the third consecutive half-year period in the first half of 2025 amid the rising popularity of Internet-based streaming services, government data showed Monday.
 
A total of 36.22 million people had subscribed to traditional cable or satellite TV packages or internet protocol television (IPTV) as of end-June, down 138,000, or 0.38 percent, from six months earlier, according to the data from the Korea Communications Commission.
 

Related Article

 
The half-year figure has been declining consistently since it reached 36.39 million in the second half of 2023.
 
Subscriptions to cable and satellite TV have fallen sharply over the cited period, while the number of IPTV subscribers has increased slightly despite a slower growth pace.
 
As of the end of June, 21.41 million people, or 59.1 percent of total subscribers, had used IPTV, up 104,000 from six months earlier.
 
Cable TV and satellite TV had 12.09 million and 2.72 million subscribers, respectively, down 182,000 and 60,000 over the same period.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea television subscriptions streaming data

More in Industry

Paid TV subscriptions continue to decline in H1: Data

Kimchi exports expected to hit all-time high in 2025: Customs data

Dried seaweed exports surpass $1 billion for the first time this year

Has Coupang outgrown its management? Deaths, data breaches, legal woes suggest yes.

Korea, UAE agree to open new direct-flight rights for regional airports

Related Stories

Demise of television debates

Tving and Seezn will merge to form Korea's largest streaming service

The big picture

Are you still watching? Overseas Netflix price surge worries Korean customers

Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)