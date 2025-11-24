Subway halts distribution of new lobster sandwich promo plate after discovering possible quality issues
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 19:29
Subway Korea halted the distribution of promotional plates for its new lobster sandwich on Monday after detecting possible quality issues.
The fast food restaurant franchise has asked the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to examine the plates' materials.
Subway launched the lobster sandwich as a seasonal product on Nov. 18 for 17,900 won ($12). The company promoted the release through a collaboration with the hip-hop trio Epik High. Early buyers of the sandwich also received a free plate with a lobster design, which the company advised not to heat or place in the microwave.
However, some customers reported that the printed design faded from simply holding food.
“I didn’t microwave the plate or put hot food on it, but the design still rubbed off,” said Lee, a 30-year-old resident of Bucheon, Gyeonggi. “I noticed it only after I started eating, and I became worried that the [print's] ink would be harmful to my body.”
Subway said the promotional plate had received certification from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, but the company assured its customers that it heard their concerns.
“We asked the ministry to conduct a quality review today,” Subway said. “We expect the analysis to take about a week and will discuss additional measures once we confirm the cause.”
According to some store managers, they were told to stop handing out the item, but “headquarters has not yet provided instructions on potential recalls or follow-up measures for customers who have already received a plate.”
Subway opened its first Korean store in Yeouido, western Seoul, in 1991 through a master franchise. The company formally established a Korean branch in 2005. It reached its 100th store in 2014 and now operates 672 locations nationwide. Subway's domestic sales have grown by about 20 percent annually since 2019.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
