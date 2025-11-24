Manufacturing alliance joins hands with SNU to develop AI models for humanoid robots, self-driving cars

The recently launched government-led alliance of businesses and organizations working on an AI transformation (AX) in manufacturing will partner with Seoul National University (SNU) to develop new AI models specifically designed for various industrial sectors, including humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles and smart factories, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Monday.The Manufacturing AX (M.AX) Alliance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SNU for cooperation in developing such models, which in turn would help secure new growth engines for the local economy, according to the ministry.The alliance, which kicked off in September, comprises some 1,000 major companies and research institutes, including tech giant Samsung Electronics, auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, home appliances maker LG Electronics and robotics firm Rainbow Robotics.The alliance aims to generate more than 100 trillion won ($67.9 billion) in added value by 2030 through an AX in key manufacturing industries, with a target of starting mass production of humanoid robots in 2029 and self-driving cars in 2030.Under the MOU, the alliance will team up with research teams at SNU to develop AI foundation models for humanoid robots and autonomous vehicles by 2028, and an AI model for smart factories by 2029, the ministry said.The two sides will also cooperate to leverage the manufacturing data compiled during their joint projects for future development of other AI models, while joining hands to foster the work force for the fields of manufacturing and AI, it added.Yonhap