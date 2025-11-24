 Actor Jung Hae-in chosen as new face of Otoki's X.O. Mandu
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 15:16 Updated: 24 Nov. 2025, 16:50
Actor Jung Hae-in holds up a dumpling product by Otoki [ [OTOKI]

Actor Jung Hae-in has been selected as the new face of X.O. Mandu, food company Otoki's premium dumpling brand.
 
Otoki released a new TV commercial featuring the actor for the campaign.
 

“Jung’s gentle smile and sincere image perfectly capture the refined sentiment and message behind the product,” an Otoki spokesperson said.
 
Jung has recently been featured in advertisements and fashion campaigns and is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series “Lovestruck,” in which he plays Jang Tae-ha, a stoic yet passionate character. 
 
Jung debuted in 2013 in the music video for girl group AOA’s “Moya.” He is known for his work in dramas and films, including “Prison Playbook” (2017-18), “D.P.” (2021-23) and “I, the Executioner” (2024).
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
