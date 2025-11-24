Christmas to come to Everland with 'X-mas Fantasy' festival
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 19:30
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Everland is set to hold a Christmas-themed festival, titled "X-mas Fantasy," from Friday through Dec. 31, the amusement park located in Yongin, Gyeonggi, said Monday.
The event will be filled with parades, dance performances, photo op spots and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Parades will be comprised of caroling and winter-themed floats with designs based on Christmas trees, sleds and cake. Everland’s mascots and recurring Christmas characters will take to the venue’s Grand Stage for special performances twice a day.
Photo op spots will be available in the Four Seasons Garden, which will be turned into a “Christmas-themed Emerald City,” the park said, referring to the fictional city featured in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939).
At night, a fireworks show featuring the soundtrack from Netflix’s hit “KPop Demon Hunters” will take place.
Everland will also add a slew of winter attractions, including sledding courses and a “snow playground.” The park will offer a wide array of wintertime treats as well, such as hotteok (fried pancakes), bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red beans), roasted sweet potatoes and eomuk (fish cakes) on skewers.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)