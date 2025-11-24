 Christmas to come to Everland with 'X-mas Fantasy' festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Life & Style

print dictionary print

Christmas to come to Everland with 'X-mas Fantasy' festival

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 19:30
A Christmas parade is held at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 16, 2024. [YONHAP]

A Christmas parade is held at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 16, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Everland is set to hold a Christmas-themed festival, titled "X-mas Fantasy," from Friday through Dec. 31, the amusement park located in Yongin, Gyeonggi, said Monday.
 
The event will be filled with parades, dance performances, photo op spots and meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
 

Related Article

A Christmas-themed parade takes place at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, in this undated image. [EVERLAND]

A Christmas-themed parade takes place at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi, in this undated image. [EVERLAND]

 
Parades will be comprised of caroling and winter-themed floats with designs based on Christmas trees, sleds and cake. Everland’s mascots and recurring Christmas characters will take to the venue’s Grand Stage for special performances twice a day.
 
Photo op spots will be available in the Four Seasons Garden, which will be turned into a “Christmas-themed Emerald City,” the park said, referring to the fictional city featured in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939).
 
At night, a fireworks show featuring the soundtrack from Netflix’s hit “KPop Demon Hunters” will take place.
 
Everland will also add a slew of winter attractions, including sledding courses and a “snow playground.” The park will offer a wide array of wintertime treats as well, such as hotteok (fried pancakes), bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry filled with sweet red beans), roasted sweet potatoes and eomuk (fish cakes) on skewers.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags everland christmas festival

More in Life & Style

Christmas to come to Everland with 'X-mas Fantasy' festival

Cosmetics brand denies claims viral video featuring child with eyeliner was staged

Coupang Play's 'Just Makeup' is so much more, from talent to technique

Olive Young to open first U.S. store in Pasadena, California

Sick of e-scooters abandoned on sidewalks and bike lanes, Cheonan declares war on illegal parking

Related Stories

Water cannon fun

Everland to begin annual tulip festival on Friday featuring Sanrio characters

Everland's gardens bloom with flowers and visitors this spring

Flower frenzy: Everland's Tulip Festival to open March 21

Snowpics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)