A small church at the edge of the world, Mount Kazbek (KOR)

In Greek mythology Prometheus, the god who thought ahead, and his brother Epimetheus, the god who thought after the fact, descended to earth to create animals and humans. Epimetheus distributed abilities to all animals without restraint. When it came time to design humans nothing was left, forcing Prometheus to fashion them in the image of the gods and deliver fire, a divine privilege. Enraged, Zeus chained him to a cliff at the end of the world and sent an eagle each day to devour his liver for eternity.That edge of the world is Mount Kazbek, a 5,047-meter peak in the Caucasus mountain range in what is now Georgia. The snow-covered massif rises like a sheer wall. In the age of myth, it was believed that Tartarus, the underworld, lay beyond the mountain. Georgians consider the Prometheus story a later adaptation of their own Amirani myth, passed down from ancient times, and regard Mount Kazbek as the nation's sacred peak.On a mid-elevation ridge at 2,170 meters stands the Gergeti Trinity Church. Built in the 14th century, the church is modest in scale at roughly 200 square meters. It consists of a cross-in-square sanctuary with a conical dome and a separate bell tower topped with another conical dome. Constructed from rough-cut local stone, the structure has only minimal carved decoration around its doors and windows. Light enters through narrow, vertically extended windows called tolobate openings, illuminating frescoes and icons inside the otherwise dark interior.The church once served as a refuge for Georgia’s most treasured religious object, the Cross of Saint Nino, during times of war. Although the country is dotted with larger churches and monasteries of the Georgian Orthodox tradition, Gergeti Trinity Church remains the most symbolic. The red volcanic-stone bell tower and the gray tuff sanctuary form a striking silhouette against the white cliffs of Mount Kazbek.Since the mythical liberation of Prometheus by Heracles, the church has come to be seen as the guardian of the mountain. Nature provides the backdrop, while architecture adds history and meaning, turning the vista into a cultural landscape. Small and unadorned, Gergeti Trinity Church carries a significance as grand as the mountain itself.‘먼저 생각하는 신’ 프로메테우스와 ‘나중에 생각하는 신’ 에피메테우스 형제는 지상에 내려와 동물과 인간을 창조했다. 개념 없는 아우 신이 동물들에게 갖가지 능력을 줘버린 뒤, 형 신은 인간에게 줄 남은 능력이 없어 고민하다 신의 형상대로 인간을 만들고 신의 전유물인 불을 전해준다. 분노한 제우스는 프로메테우스를 세상 끝의 절벽에 쇠사슬로 묶고 매일 독수리를 보내 간을 쪼아먹는 영원한 형벌을 내렸다.그 세상의 끝이란 캅카스산맥 중 조지아 땅인 카즈벡산이다. 해발 5047m의 험준한 만년설 봉우리가 병풍같이 펼쳐져 신화시대에는 이 산 너머로 타르타로스라는 지옥이 있다고 믿었다. 조지아인들은 태초부터 전래한 그들의 아미란 신화가 변용되어 프로메테우스 신화가 된 것이며 그 무대인 카즈벡산을 민족의 성산으로 믿는다.이 산을 배경으로 2170m의 중간 봉우리에 게르게티 삼위일체 교회가 홀로 우뚝 서 있다. 14세기에 건설된 200㎡ 남짓의 작은 교회로, 원뿔형 돔을 가진 그리스십자형 본당과 또 하나의 원뿔 돔 종탑이 전부다. 이 산의 거친 돌을 잘라 벽을 쌓았고 문과 창 언저리만 살짝 조각한 매우 소박한 교회다. 좁고 위아래로 긴 톨로베이트 창으로 스며든 빛이 어두운 내부의 성스러운 벽화, 이콘들을 신비롭게 비춘다.이 교회는 전란 중에 최고 국보인 ‘니노의 십자가’를 보관할 정도로 국가적 피난처였다. 정교회의 나라 조지아는 큰 교회와 수도원들이 곳곳에 있지만 게르게티 교회가 가장 상징적인 곳이다. 붉은 화산암의 종탑과 회색 응회암의 본당은 그 강렬한 윤곽과 색채가 ‘얼음산’ 카즈벡의 흰색 절벽과 대비를 이룬다. 헤라클레스가 프로메테우스를 풀어 준 이후, 게르게티 교회는 이 산의 지킴이가 되었다. 대자연이 그린 풍경의 밑그림에 건축은 의미와 역사를 부여해 인문학적 풍경으로 확대한다. 게르게티 교회는 비록 작고 소박하나 그 역할은 카즈벡산만큼 거대하다.