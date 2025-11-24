Hold Kim Yong-hyun’s attorneys accountable for mocking the court (KOR)

Attorneys representing former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun — detained and indicted on charges of playing a critical role in the alleged Dec. 3 martial law insurrection — disrupted proceedings and mocked the court. This is a direct challenge to the rule of law, a constitutional foundation. Yet the defense team exploited procedural loopholes to neutralize a court-issued detention order and hurled insults at the presiding judge. Even in a polarized political climate, such behavior is unacceptable in a nation governed by law.The incident began on Nov. 19 during a hearing for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 33, presided over by Judge Lee Jin-gwan. Lee Ha-sang and Kwon Woo-hyun, Kim's attorneys, requested to sit beside their client as “trusted associates.” The court denied the request and instructed them to leave if they were not approved to observe. The attorneys protested loudly, and the judge ordered them to 15 days of detention for disrupting courtroom order.Even that scene was unusual, but what followed was more baffling. The Seoul Detention Center refused to carry out the order, saying the documents lacked personally identifiable information, such as full names and resident registration numbers. According to the Ministry of Justice, the detention center asked the court to provide the missing information. When the court replied that doing so would be difficult, the detention center suspended the order and ordered the attorneys' release. Lee Ha-sang and Kwon then appeared on YouTube, insulting and openly mocking the court.The court’s response was also lacking. Those who disrupt proceedings and challenge judicial authority must face firm consequences. It is difficult to accept that the court released the attorneys simply because it could not easily verify their personal information. The appropriate course would have been to supplement the information and enforce the detention order. Allowing release under such circumstances risks setting a precedent in which individuals can avoid detention after causing chaos by refusing to verify their identity.The judiciary must hold those responsible to account and establish measures to prevent similar incidents. On Nov. 21, the Seoul Central District Court issued a statement calling the behavior “an unlawful and unacceptable act that undermines public confidence in judicial independence and trial procedures,” and assured that appropriate steps would be taken. If necessary, lawmakers and the courts should cooperate to amend legislation and close procedural gaps. This kind of mockery toward judicial authority must not be repeated.내란 중요임무 종사 혐의로 구속·기소된 김용현 전 국방부 장관의 변호인들이 도를 넘는 재판 방해 행위로 법정을 농락하는 일이 벌어졌다. 헌법의 핵심 가치인 법치주의에 대한 중대한 도전이다. 그런데도 해당 변호인들은 법의 허점을 이용해 법원의 감치 명령을 무력화하고, 재판정 밖에서는 재판장을 향해 욕설과 막말을 퍼붓기도 했다. 아무리 진영 논리와 정치적 편 가르기로 재판부를 공격하는 경우가 낯설지 않게 됐다고 해도 법치주의 국가에서 용납할 수 없는 행위다.사건의 발단은 지난 19일 서울중앙지법 형사33부(재판장 이진관)에서 진행한 한덕수 전 국무총리에 대한 재판이었다. 이날 증인으로 출석한 김 전 장관 측의 이하상·권우현 변호사는 ‘신뢰 관계인’ 자격으로 동석하겠다고 재판부에 요청했다. 하지만 재판부는 이들의 요청을 불허하면서 “방청권이 없으면 퇴정하라”고 지시했다. 그러자 두 변호사는 고성을 지르며 반발했고, 재판부는 법정 질서 위반으로 15일간 구치소에 가둬두는 감치 명령을 내렸다.여기까지 벌어진 일도 낯선 장면이었지만, 그 직후에 생긴 일은 더욱 황당하다. 서울구치소는 법원이 전달한 서류에 이름과 주민등록번호 등이 빠졌다는 이유로 법원의 감치 명령을 이행하지 않았다. 법무부에 따르면 서울구치소는 법원에 인적 사항을 보완해 달라고 요청했지만, 재판부는 보완이 어렵다며 석방을 명령했다고 한다. 이렇게 풀려난 김 전 장관 측 변호사들은 유튜브 방송에서 재판부를 향해 노골적인 모욕과 조롱을 서슴지 않았다. 상식적으로 도저히 이해할 수 없는 일이 발생한 것이다.법원의 대처가 미숙했던 점도 아쉬운 대목이다. 법정에서 소동을 부리고 재판부의 권위에 도전하는 이들에게 엄중한 경고와 처벌을 하는 건 당연하다. 그런데 단지 인적 사항 확인이 어렵다는 이유로 이들을 풀어준 것은 납득하기 어려운 결정이었다. 법원으로선 최대한 노력해 인적 사항을 보완한 뒤 감치를 집행하는 게 바람직했다. 이런 식이라면 법정 소란을 일으켜도 인적 사항 확인을 거부하면 감치를 피할 수 있다는 안 좋은 선례만 남긴 셈이다.법원은 법정 소란을 일으킨 이들에게 엄중한 책임을 묻고 재발 방지를 위한 대책 마련에 나서야 한다. 서울중앙지법은 지난 21일 입장문을 내고 “법관의 독립과 재판 절차에 대한 국민의 신뢰를 크게 훼손할 수 있는 위법부당한 행위로서 결코 용납될 수 없다”며 “관련 법률과 절차에 따른 적절한 조치를 취할 예정”이라고 밝혔다. 필요하다면 국회와 법원이 협조해 법 개정 등 제도 보완을 추진할 수 있을 것이다. 이번과 같은 방식으로 법정을 농락하고 재판부를 조롱하는 일이 다시 발생해선 안 된다.