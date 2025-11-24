의료 시스템에 질린 미국 환자들, 의사 대신 AI 찾는다
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 10:03
Frustrated by the Medical System, Patients Turn to AI
Driven in part by frustrations with the medical system, more and more Americans are seeking advice from artificial intelligence. Last year, about 1 in 6 adults — and about a quarter of adults under 30 — used chatbots to find health information at least once a month, according to a survey from KFF, a health policy research group. Those numbers are probably higher now, said Liz Hamel, who directs survey research at the group.
In dozens of interviews, Americans described using chatbots to try to compensate for the health system’s shortcomings. A self-employed woman in Wisconsin routinely asked ChatGPT whether it was safe to forgo expensive appointments. A writer in rural Virginia used ChatGPT to navigate surgical recovery in the weeks before a doctor could see her. A psychologist in Georgia sought answers after her providers brushed off concerns about a side effect of her cancer treatment.
Some know that AI can get things wrong. But they appreciate that it is available at all hours, charges next to nothing and makes them feel seen with convincing impressions of empathy.
“All of us now are starting to put so much stock in this that it’s a little bit worrisome,” said Rick Bisaccia, 70, of Ojai, California. “But it’s very addicting because it presents itself as being so sure of itself.”
Chatbots routinely suggest diagnoses, interpret lab results and advise on treatment, even offering scripts to help persuade doctors to follow AI-generated treatment plans. But AI is not well suited for the kinds of questions it is often asked. Somewhat counterintuitively, chatbots may excel at solving difficult diagnostic quandaries, but they often struggle with basic health decisions, like whether to stop taking blood thinners before surgery.
Representatives for OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, and for Microsoft, which makes Copilot, said the companies take the accuracy of health information seriously and are working with medical experts to improve responses.
For all the limitations, it’s not hard to understand why people are turning to chatbots, said Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Americans sometimes wait months to see a specialist, pay hundreds of dollars per visit and feel that their concerns are not taken seriously.
“If the system worked, the need for these tools would be far less,” Wachter said. “But in many cases, the alternative is either bad or nothing.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/16/well/ai-chatbot-doctors-health-care-advice.html
의료 체계에 대한 피로와 불만이 커진 데 힘입어, 점점 더 많은 미국인이 인공지능(AI)에게 조언을 구하고 있다. 보건 정책 연구단체 KFF의 조사에 따르면 지난해 성인 6명 중 1명, 30세 미만 성인 중에서는 약 4명 중 1명이 한 달에 한 번 이상 챗봇을 통해 건강 정보를 찾았다. KFF 설문조사 책임자인 리즈 해멀은 이 수치는 현재는 더 높아졌을 것이라고 본다.
수십 건의 인터뷰에서 미국인들은 의료 시스템의 빈틈을 메우기 위해 챗봇을 사용했다고 전했다. 미국 위스콘신주의 한 자영업을 하는 여성은 비싼 의사 대면 진료를 건너뛰어도 괜찮은지 챗봇에 자주 물었고, 버지니아주 시골에 사는 한 작가는 의사를 만나기까지 몇 주나 기다려야 해 수술 후 회복 과정을 챗봇에 의지했다. 조지아주의 한 심리학자도 의료진이 암 치료 부작용을 가볍게 여기자, 결국 챗봇에서 답을 찾았다.
AI가 틀릴 수 있다는 사실을 아는 사람들도 많다. 그럼에도 챗봇이 언제든 접근 가능하고, 비용이 거의 들지 않으며, 설득력 있는 공감 표현으로 자신을 이해한다는 느낌을 준다는 점을 높이 평가했다.
캘리포니아주 오하이에 사는 릭 비사시아(70)는 “이 기술을 우리 모두가 점점 더 많은 신뢰하기 시작한 게 조금 걱정스럽다”고 말했다. 그는 “(챗봇은) 아주 중독적인데 이는 마치 모든 걸 확신하는 듯한 태도를 보이기 때문”이라고 설명했다.
챗봇은 진단을 제안하고, 검사 결과를 해석하고, 치료 방향을 조언하며, 심지어 AI가 만든 치료 설계를 의사가 허락하도록 설득 대본까지 제공한다. 그러나 AI는 실제로 자주 받는 질문 유형에 적합하지 않은 경우가 많다. 다소 역설적이지만, 챗봇은 복잡한 진단 퍼즐을 푸는 데는 탁월하지만, 수술 전에 혈액 희석제 복용을 멈춰야 하는 지와 같은 기본적인 의료 결정은 오히려 어려워한다.
챗GPT를 만든 오픈AI와 코파일럿을 선보인 마이크로소프트는 건강 정보의 정확성을 매우 중요하게 여기며, 의료 전문가와 협력해 답변의 질을 개선하고 있다고 밝혔다.
UC샌프란시스코 의과대학 내과과장 로버트 웍터 박사는 사람들이 챗봇으로 몰리는 이유를 이해하기 어렵지 않다고 말했다. 미국에서는 전문의를 만나려면 몇 달씩 기다려야 하고, 진료 한 번에 수백 달러를 지불해야 하며, 환자의 걱정이 제대로 받아 들여지지 않는다고 느끼기 때문이다.
웍터 박사는 “만약 의료 시스템이 제대로 작동한다면 이런 도구를 쓸 일은 훨씬 적을 것”이라고 말했다. 또 “하지만 많은 경우엔 선택지가 형편없거나 아예 없는 수준”이라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY TEDDY ROSENBLUTH, MAGGIE ASTOR AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
