Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to celebrate 10th anniversary with exhibition
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 14:20
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Girls' Generation member Taeyeon will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her solo debut with an exhibition titled “Time Lapse, Timeless.”
The exhibition — which runs from Wednesday to Dec. 3 at Platz 2 in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul — will showcase both newly shot and previously unreleased images and videos from her past albums, arranged to reflect the passage of time.
Limited-edition merchandise and an entertainment zone will also be available.
Official fan club members will be able to sign up for exclusive time slots, while others will be able to make general reservations via an on-site kiosk. Detailed information about viewing hours and operations will be provided through Taeyeon’s official social media and fan community channels.
Taeyeon’s 10th-anniversary compilation album, “Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon,” will be released physically and digitally on major music platforms at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP “I” in October 2015. She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop, with R&B hits such as “I” (2015), “11:11" (2016) and “Fine” (2017).
