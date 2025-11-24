 H.O.T. reunites for full-group performance ahead of 30th anniversary
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

H.O.T. reunites for full-group performance ahead of 30th anniversary

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 11:55
H.O.T performs at Seoul Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Oct. 13, 2018. [JOONGANG ILBO]

H.O.T performs at Seoul Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Oct. 13, 2018. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
First-generation K-pop idol group H.O.T. reunited for its first full-member performance in six years over the weekend, ahead of the 30th anniversary of its debut next year.
 
The veteran boy band headlined the Hanteo Music Festival, held from Saturday to Sunday at Inspire Arena in Incheon, according to the event's organizer, Hanteo Global on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The lineup also included groups 2AM and Teen Top, Solar of Mamamoo, Oh My Girl, fromis_9, tripleS and rookie boy band Identity.
 
It marked H.O.T.'s first time performing as a full five-member act since its solo concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul in September 2019.
  
"It's not easy for idols from different generations to come together on the same stage," member Kangta said. "I felt grateful and deeply moved to perform with our juniors."
 
Debuting in 1996 under SM Entertainment, H.O.T. is widely regarded as one of the pioneering groups that helped shape modern K-pop.
 
The Hanteo Music Festival was launched this year by Hanteo Global, which operates the Hanteo Chart.

Yonhap
tags K-pop H.O.T 30th anniversary

More in K-pop

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon to celebrate 10th anniversary with exhibition

H.O.T. reunites for full-group performance ahead of 30th anniversary

Riize drops new single 'Fame,' showcasing bold new style

As K-pop dominates domestic scene, Korea's indie musicians look abroad to find audiences

Plave brings the virtual to reality with 'Dash: Quantum Leap' finale

Related Stories

Diplomatic catwalk

Boy band TFN celebrates second anniversary of debut with fan meet

Empty duty free

[Friends for decades] Latvia-Korea relations cover everything from the KTX to Lotte Tower

Beloved radio show 'Bae Cheol-soo’s Music Camp' to release album
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)