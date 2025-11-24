H.O.T. reunites for full-group performance ahead of 30th anniversary

First-generation K-pop idol group H.O.T. reunited for its first full-member performance in six years over the weekend, ahead of the 30th anniversary of its debut next year.The veteran boy band headlined the Hanteo Music Festival, held from Saturday to Sunday at Inspire Arena in Incheon, according to the event's organizer, Hanteo Global on Sunday.The lineup also included groups 2AM and Teen Top, Solar of Mamamoo, Oh My Girl, fromis_9, tripleS and rookie boy band Identity.It marked H.O.T.'s first time performing as a full five-member act since its solo concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul in September 2019."It's not easy for idols from different generations to come together on the same stage," member Kangta said. "I felt grateful and deeply moved to perform with our juniors."Debuting in 1996 under SM Entertainment, H.O.T. is widely regarded as one of the pioneering groups that helped shape modern K-pop.The Hanteo Music Festival was launched this year by Hanteo Global, which operates the Hanteo Chart.Yonhap