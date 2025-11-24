Riize drops new single 'Fame,' showcasing bold new style

K-pop boy group Riize released its new single album "Fame" on Monday, six months after its first full-length album, "Odyssey," was released in May.The single features three tracks spanning diverse styles, including the title track, "Fame," an R&B pop song called "Something's in the Water" and "Sticky Like," a pop rock dance number that portrays pure love."Fame" marks Riize's first venture into the rage hip-hop genre, a subgenre of hip-hop that incorporates electronic music elements for a powerful, energetic sound.The group delivers explosive choreography alongside lyrics that emphasize a message about valuing shared love over fame."This style is something Riize has never done before, so it feels fresh," member Shotaro said in a release. "We hope people enjoy the cool and free vibe."Fellow member Eunseok added: "The song gave me a dark yet powerful first impression. I hope listeners reflect on what matters most to them."Yonhap