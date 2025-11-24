Stray Kids' 'Do It' becomes million-seller, ranks No. 11 on Spotify global chart

Boy band Stray Kids has become a million-seller, with its latest album, "Do It," topping domestic charts and achieving new milestones on global streaming platforms, its agency, JYP Entertainment, said Monday.The album's title track, "Do It," had scored more than 3.33 million streams on Spotify as of Friday, ranking 11th on the platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart — the group's highest position yet.In the United States, the track reached No. 13 on the U.S. Daily Top Songs chart, surpassing the group's previous peak of No. 49 set by "Ceremony.""Do It" also topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 20 countries and regions, including Brazil, Sweden and Thailand, as well as the Worldwide and European iTunes charts. The album itself ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 37 countries and regions, such as Singapore, Canada and France.According to Hanteo Chart data, the album sold about 1.49 million copies on Friday alone, its debut day, becoming an immediate million-seller. The record also led Hanteo's weekly physical albums chart and Circle Chart's weekly retail album list.Stray Kids is set to release a digital single, "Do It (Remixes)," at 2 p.m. Monday, featuring six tracks, including the original and various remix versions.Yonhap