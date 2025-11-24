Chef Paik Jong-won apology video reportedly taken down from YouTube
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 10:49
- YOON SO-YEON
Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won has reportedly taken down a video from earlier this year where he apologized for the controversies surrounding his company Theborn Korea and promised to halt his TV appearances to focus on bettering the brand.
On May 6, Paik had uploaded a video of himself apologizing for Theborn Korea's repeated violations of laws regarding the company's food product ingredients and factory regulations. Theborn Korea also came under fire for falsely promising high gains to owners of franchise restaurants but failing to deliver.
He had promised to halt all TV appearances, except for those that were already filming "to focus all passion and power as not the entertainer but entrepreneur Paik Jong-won and bring about the growth of Theborn Korea and its franchise owners," in the video.
However, media outlets reported Monday morning that the video is longer visible on his YouTube channel, while other videos are still available.
Paik reportedly finished shooting the second season of "Culinary Class Wars" (2024) in April, which is set for release on Netflix on Dec. 16. A reality cooking show set in Antarctica, "Chef of Antarctica," featuring Paik also started airing on MBC on Nov. 17 and is set to run until January next year.
