'President of Toys' and K-pop label owner receives gov't culture honor
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 16:43 Updated: 24 Nov. 2025, 16:50
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Most Korean parents may not recognize the name Choi Sin-gyu — but they know his work. From “Beyblade” (1999-) to “Hello Carbot” (2014-) and “Turning Mecard” (2017-), his characters have filled toy chests, TV screens and playgrounds across the country. Now, the man behind those childhood memories has been awarded one of Korea’s highest cultural honors.
On Nov. 7, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed this year’s recipients of the Order of Culture Merit. Among the 17 honorees — including novelist Hwang Sok-yong and cellist Yang Sung-won — was 69-year-old Choi, CEO of Choi Creative Lab, who received the Hwagwan Order of Culture Merit.
While it may seem unusual for a business owner to receive a national honor for cultural achievement, almost all Korean parents are familiar with Choi’s creations, from buying toys or watching shows with their children.
A first-generation content producer, Choi launched Korea’s spinning top craze in the early 2000s by bringing in Japan's “Beyblade” franchise, and then went on to plan and produce hit children’s series such as “Hello Carbot” and “Turning Mecard.”
He served as executive director for film adaptations of these series, writing and composing the full soundtracks himself. Since 2015, Choi has led Choi Creative Lab, shifting his focus to artist management and music production. He also served as organizing committee chairman for the 32nd Seoul Music Awards in 2023.
When the JoongAng Ilbo met Choi on Thursday at Choi Creative Lab’s office in Mok-dong, Yangcheon District, western Seoul, he offered a business card that did not feature his contact details but rather the images of the characters he created — like Pentastorm, the fusion robot from “Hello Carbot,” Nachan, the boy hero of “Turning Mecard” and Cherry, a magical girl with mysterious powers. Below the characters was his nickname: “The President of Toys.”
“Rather than chasing short-term profit, it was the bold reinvestments I made with the long view in mind that led to this recognition,” Choi said, reflecting on his award.
“Korean animation had little staying power in the early 2000s, mainly due to astronomical production costs,” he continued. “Even after the success of ‘Beyblade,’ I couldn’t find anyone willing to produce ‘Turning Mecard,’ so I invested 18 billion won [$12.2 million] of my own money. Reinvestment is key — that’s why I always start by making the toy. It becomes the main source of funding for the next animation and character development.”
Though Choi has brought joy and inspiration to countless children, his own childhood was anything but easy. His father died when he was three, and his mother raised five children by working as a street vendor.
He dropped out of elementary school in third grade and began working at a jewelry store in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, at age 13, learning metal craft. He later honed casting and mold-making skills at a foundry.
Still, Choi describes his childhood as “quite happy.”
“Sometimes, I feel like I’m still that 12-year-old staring up at the sky while waiting for my mom to come home,” he said. “I used to follow ants down the street and give them food, or find joy just watching leaves blow in the wind. My content ideas come from memories like those.”
Choi’s connection with children began in 1983, when he was asked to develop a toy vending machine. After creating a hit nontoxic sticky toy, he fully immersed himself in toy development. He later invested in Korean animations like “White Heart Baekgu” (2000-01) before teaming up with Japanese toy giant Takara Tomy to launch “Beyblade” in Korea. With its accompanying signature spinning toys that launch with a pull-chain, allowing kids to pit their toys against each other, the toys and series went on to generate around 1 trillion won in global sales.
Having once been immersed in animation and toys, Choi now focuses on music and entertainment. Since handing over toy and animation company Choirock Contents Company to his son, Choi Jong-il, in 2015, he has built a second act as a producer and composer.
“In this business, reading children’s minds is crucial — and I felt that job should go to someone younger,” he said. “But once I stepped back, I felt frustrated and restless for three straight months. I even wanted to meddle in my son’s work. That’s when I began composing in earnest, taking lessons from professional songwriters and talking with singers. Eventually, that led me to start an entertainment agency.”
Choi Creative Lab is now home to a diverse roster of artists, including trot singers Kim Yon-ja and Hwang Min-woo, as well as K-pop girl group H1-Key. Choi said he is exploring the idea of “idol characters” that combine music and storytelling — similar to HUNTR/X from the Netflix hit film, “KPop Demon Hunters.”
Just as he turned the “Beyblade” cartoon’s spinning top tournament into a real-world competition, Choi envisions entertainers who straddle online and offline worlds.
“One day, H1-Key’s label told me they were in financial trouble and asked me to take over. I initially declined several times, but after meeting the members, I changed my mind and signed them without even hearing their songs,” he said with a laugh.
“Who would’ve thought I’d end up in K-pop? But now, combining music, animation and merchandise feels like destiny. I might be the only person in Korea who’s deeply explored all three.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)