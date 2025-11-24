More in Defense

U.S. Reaper drone based in Korea crashes into Yellow Sea, cause yet unknown

Marines honor fallen soldiers with AI-generated videos at 15th anniversary of the Yeonpyeong Island shelling

Marine Corps marks anniversary of North Korea's 2010 shelling of border island

Defense Ministry receives $16M in funding to move back to Yongsan headquarters

Chinese embassy expresses dismay over U.S. envoy's remarks on Seoul-Washington cooperation