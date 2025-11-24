Industry minister promotes Korea's sub capabilities in meeting with Canadian counterpart

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan stressed the technological and security strengths of Korean submarines in a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Monday, as they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in advanced industries, resources and other areas, Kim's office said.Kim's meeting with Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly in Seoul came as Korea's Hanwha Ocean is competing in Canada's patrol submarine project. The company was shortlisted as one of the final two contenders for the project in August.In the meeting, Kim expressed appreciation for Canada's decision to shortlist a Korean company for its submarine project, and shed light on the security and technological strengths of Korean submarines, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.Kim called for expansion of the bilateral strategic partnership across various industrial sectors, such as batteries, EVs, hydrogen and critical minerals, noting that trade between the two countries has doubled over the past 10 years since their FTA took effect in 2015.Yonhap