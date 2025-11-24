 Mongolian Embassy celebrates 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea
Mongolian Embassy celebrates 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 16:13
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Korea Sukhbold Sukhee delivers remarks at a reception marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Korea on Friday at The Ambassador Seoul - Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 21. [SEO JI-EUN]

The Mongolian Embassy in Seoul hosted on Friday a reception marking the 863rd anniversary of the birth of Genghis Khan — celebrated as Mongolian Pride Day — and the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Mongolia. 
 
“The history between our two countries extends far beyond the modern era,” Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Korea Sukhbold Sukhee said. He noted Korea-Mongolia relations date back to 995 and commended the rapid growth in modern cooperation, with trade rising to $670 million, direct flights reaching 100 per week and over 17,000 Mongolian students studying in Korea. 
 
The embassy pledged to advance its strategic partnership with Korea in sectors such as critical minerals, AI and other advanced technologies. 
 
A Mongolian calligrapher paints live on stage as a musician performs on the traditional instrument morin khuur at the Mongolian Embassy’s reception celebrating the 35th anniversary of Mongolia–Korea diplomatic ties on Nov. 21. [SEO JI-EUN]

The reception also highlighted Mongolian culture, from a calligraphy demonstration to performances on the traditional instrument morin khuur and by a student chorus from the International Mongolia School and renowned Mongolian opera singers. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
Mongolian Embassy celebrates 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Korea

