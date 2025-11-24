 PM highlights importance of parliamentarian, private exchanges with Japan
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 12:41
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, right, poses with Hirofumi Nakasone, acting head of the Korea-Japan Cooperation Committee, ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

Prime Minster Kim Min-seok on Monday highlighted the importance of expanding exchanges with Japan in political and private sector circles to further advance bilateral relations.
 
Kim made the remark during a meeting with a visiting Japanese delegation from the Korea-Japan cooperation committee, led by former Japanese Foreign Minister Hirofumi Nakasone, his office said.
 

The delegation was in Seoul after attending a joint general meeting of the committee, which took place on Jeju Island last week.
 
In Monday's meeting, Kim and Nakasone, acting head of the committee, shared assessments on the positive momentum in bilateral ties and mutual efforts to move the relationship forward in a future-oriented manner.
 
Kim noted the "importance of exchanges between the parliamentarians and the private sectors of the two countries, as well as between the two governments," and called for efforts to "pool wisdom" to further develop the relations between Seoul and Tokyo, his office said.
 
In particular, Kim asked Nakasone, who led the election campaign for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, to "play a role in facilitating smooth communication and cooperation" between the two current governments.
 
Nakasone, in turn, said he would do his part to help advance bilateral relations, noting that cooperation between Korea and Japan, and trilaterally with the United States, is essential to addressing shared challenges amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Yonhap
