 New Hana app more foreigner-friendly, provides overseas remittance and lifestyle features
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 14:41
A foreign customer talks with bank tellers using a translation device. [HANA BANK]

Hana Bank has revamped its Hana EZ app into an integrated finance and lifestyle service that is now easier for foreign customers to use, the bank announced on Monday. New features for non-Korean users include real-time overseas remittance support and practical tips for living in Korea.
 

Foreign residents who live outside Korea can also access the app to find essential information, such as living guides, transportation details and cultural or experiential content, even without a Hana account. Job listings, food delivery services and travel and sightseeing information from the Korea Tourism Organization are also available on the app.
 
Supporting 16 languages, the updated Hana EZ app now includes enhanced personalization features tailored to users’ individual needs. For added convenience, mobile queue tickets and reservation services for the 16 foreigner-friendly branches that open on Sundays have been introduced as well.
 
To celebrate the app's relaunch, Hana Bank is running a promotional event. Customers who use the updated app and sign up for the “Hana The Easy Installment Savings” product will be entered into a draw to win prizes such as an iPhone 17, iPad Mini 7, Olive Young gift cards and CU mobile vouchers.
 
“This latest renewal was designed to combine finance and everyday life within a single platform, offering practical support for foreign customers living in Korea,” a spokesperson for Hana Bank’s foreign exchange business support department said.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Hana Bank Hana EZ

