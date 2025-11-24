Lee says South Korea's ultimate goal is reunification with North

President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday reunification with North Korea remains South Korea's ultimate goal and a constitutional duty, vowing to pursue it through dialogue rather than unilateral action.Lee, in Johannesburg for the Group of 20 summit, made the remarks in a written interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency, published ahead of his state visit to Ankara."Reunification remains our ultimate goal and is not merely an ideal but a constitutional duty. Our government will not pursue reunification through a unilateral approach," Lee said in the translated interview."Our government seeks gradual and phased reunification through peaceful coexistence and mutual development, reflecting the democratic will of all people on the Korean Peninsula," he added.Since taking office in June, Lee has repeatedly expressed his intent to resume talks with North Korea, saying his government respects the North's political system and will not seek reunification by absorption.Lee reiterated that restarting dialogue with Pyongyang is his top priority as inter-Korean communication channels remain frozen."We are ready to talk with North Korea through any channel," he said. "The door to dialogue will always remain open."He added that Seoul has been coordinating closely with Washington and that he asked U.S. President Donald Trump to play the role of "peacemaker," while also offering his diplomatic support for renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue.Asked whether South Korea plans to develop its own nuclear weapons, Lee reaffirmed his commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and stressed the strengthening of extended deterrence with the United States, which refers to Washington's commitment to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear forces."Amid the persistent threats by North Korea's nuclear and missile program, the extended deterrence between South Korea and the U.S. is strengthening to more effectively counter any provocation," he said.Addressing the escalating U.S.-China rivalry, Lee underscored the need to maintain stable relations with China, South Korea's largest trading partner, while cautioning against a heightened arms race in Northeast Asia.On relations with Turkey, Lee said South Korea aims to deepen cooperation with Turkey in the defense and nuclear energy industries to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries.He noted that South Korea's strengths in tanks, artillery and naval systems, combined with Turkey's leadership in drone technology, create "significant potential" for joint defense projects.He cited Turkey's Altay main battle tank program equipped with Korean engines as a "strong example" of bilateral defense ties, expressing hope to step up collaboration in joint production, technology partnership and personnel training.Lee added that discussions are underway on Korean participation in Turkey's planned Sinop nuclear power plant on the Black Sea coast, as well as cooperation on small modular reactors.Yonhap