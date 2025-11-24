Polish envoy to South voices 'great concerns' over North's involvement in war against Ukraine

Pyongyang appears to be modernizing its Yongbyon nuclear complex, according to 38 North

Lee says South Korea's ultimate goal is reunification with North

North Korea enacts urban development law to provide better living conditions

Related Stories

[Meet the President] University of Seoul hopes to foster global urban planners

Seoul's skyline to reach new heights as gov't lifts floor limit

APEC locations in Gyeongju to become educational spaces to preserve summit's legacy

New skyscraper to replace Seungri's disgraced Burning Sun club

Cities of the future contemplate transportation of the past