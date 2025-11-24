 North adopts AI-powered weather forecasting system
North adopts AI-powered weather forecasting system

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 08:56
This file image from the Korean Central Television on July 4, shows a newly established disaster prevention ministry in North Korea. [YONHAP]

North Korea's meteorology agency has developed a new weather forecasting system that applies AI across the entire forecasting process, the North's state media reported Monday.
 
"By applying AI technology to all weather forecasting processes, this intelligent, automated and refined comprehensive weather forecast system could increase accuracy and shorten forecasting time," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Having been registered as one of the country's 10 greatest information technology products of the year, the system has secured a technological guarantee to promptly respond to natural disasters, including floods, and to stably develop the national economy, the agency said.
 
Since damaging floods hit North Korea's northwest last year, the country has emphasized preparedness against natural disasters, with leader Kim Jong-un expressing fury over the failure to properly forecast floods at that time.
 
North Korea is embracing AI, with related majors introduced at universities and state media providing a glimpse into citizens using ChatGPT.

Yonhap


