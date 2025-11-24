 Lee's approval rating inches up to 55.9%: Poll
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 11:22
President Lee Jae Myung arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa on Nov. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rebounded last week, driven by positive sentiment toward his economic diplomacy during recent visits to the Middle East and Africa, a survey showed Monday.
 
According to the survey by Realmeter commissioned by a local news outlet, 55.9 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's job performance, up 1.4 percentage points from the previous week.
 

Negative assessment of Lee fell 0.7 percentage point to 40.5 percent.
 
Realmeter said Lee's approval rating climbed in the middle of the week on Lee's diplomatic achievements, including the signing of an agreement worth 150 trillion won ($101.9 billion) with the United Arab Emirates last week, the first leg of his four-nation trip that also took him to Egypt, South Africa and Turkey.
 
His approval rating, however, dipped slightly at the end of the week due to the sharp increase in the won-dollar exchange rate and the benchmark Kospi, which fell below the 3,900 mark.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,523 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the Democratic Party rose 0.8 percentage point to 47.5 percent.
 
Support for the People Power Party also increased 0.6 percentage point to 34.82 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
