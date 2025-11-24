 13 injured after car hits pedestrians on Jeju's Udo Island
13 injured after car hits pedestrians on Jeju's Udo Island

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 17:46
The white van in the image crashed into a pole near Cheonjin Port in Yeonpyeong-ri, Udo-myeon, Jeju Island, on Nov. 24, leaving two people unresponsive and 11 others injured. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A van crashed into a group of pedestrians near a ferry terminal on Udo, a small island off Jeju’s east coast, on Monday, leaving two people unresponsive and 11 others injured, according to local fire authorities.
 
The incident occurred at around 2:47 p.m. near Cheonjin Port in Yeonpyeong-ri, Udo-myeon, when a van suddenly accelerated toward the terminal waiting area after passengers disembarked from a ferry. The vehicle struck multiple pedestrians before coming to a stop after hitting a utility pole next to the passenger terminal.
 

The two unresponsive individuals were airlifted to a hospital by helicopter. One of the victims, who was initially in cardiac arrest, reportedly regained a heartbeat spontaneously.
 
The other 11 injured individuals were transported to hospitals in Jeju City by 119 emergency responders. All of the victims are believed to be tourists.
 
Police and fire authorities are investigating the cause of the accident while continuing efforts to clear the scene.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
