9-year-old boy dies after being found unconscious at bathhouse in Yeongcheon
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 11:03
A nine-year-old boy died after being found unconscious in a bathhouse in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang.
According to police on Monday, the boy was discovered at 4:58 p.m. on Sunday in a bathtub at a bathhouse in Yeongcheon. He was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He had been at the bathhouse with his family when the incident occurred.
Emergency responders performed CPR at the scene and transported him to the hospital, but he could not be revived.
The bathtub where the boy was found was about 50 centimeters (20 inches) deep, police said.
Authorities have requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including potential management lapses.
