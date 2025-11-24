 Ex-Prime Minister Han tells court he 'tried his best' to stop Dec. 3 martial law
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 21:24
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo enters the Seoul Central District Court, southern Seoul, for a cross-examination on Nov. 24. [NEWS1]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo "tried his best" to stop the "unconstitutional and unlawful declaration of martial law" on Dec. 3, 2024, and feels a “political and historical responsibility” for failing to do so.
 
Han made the remarks during cross-examination held on Monday for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court, where he stands accused of aiding the leader of an insurrection, among other charges.
 

Related Article

 
According to Han, he expressed his opposition when he first learned of the martial law plan from former President Yoon Suk Yeol. He allegedly conveyed his disapproval — even though he did not use the word “oppose.”
 
“I was so shocked, I told him this would destroy the economy and damage Korea’s international credibility,” Han said. “I asked him to reconsider, to think again."
 
He said he summoned Cabinet ministers before the martial law declaration in hopes that “more ministers would be present to voice their objections to the president,” denying prosecutors’ claims that he gathered them to give the appearance of a formal Cabinet meeting. “The goal was to delay the decision and create an opportunity for the ministers to express their objections,” Han said. “Every Cabinet member saw stopping the martial law as an urgent task.”
 
Han testified that he repeatedly conveyed his opposition whenever he entered the president’s office. “I thought it would be better if more seasoned officials like former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok and former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spoke up,” he said. “Looking back, I wish I had been more assertive and taken more direct action.” He added that when Choi pressed him about why he didn’t explicitly oppose the plan, he told him, “You should go in and speak to him yourself.”
 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, second from right, sits at the Seoul Central District Court, southern Seoul, for a cross-examination on Nov. 24. [SEOUL CENTRAL DISTRICT COURT]

Han also said he did not ask Cabinet members in the reception room to sign any documents after martial law was declared. “Contrary to what the special prosecutors claim, I never intended to take any action afterward,” he said. “Someone asked people to sign [the documents], and there was some debate among the ministers.” While arguing that he did not ask for anyone's signature in a directive manner, he did "say out loud" in the style of asking oneself, “Wouldn’t it be reasonable to at least sign that you were here?”
 
Regarding the destruction of documents he received in the reception room, Han said he shredded them on Dec. 6, 2024, three days after martial law, because martial law had already been lifted and he believed the materials "were not particularly important."
 
He also admitted to giving false testimony during Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court, where he previously said he had never seen the official martial law declaration or related documents. “I committed perjury,” Han said, acknowledging that he gave inaccurate statements. He attributed the mistake to the chaotic circumstances at the time and said he spoke based on what he remembered.
 
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo arrives at the Seoul Central District Court, southern Seoul, for a cross-examination on Nov. 24. [YONHAP]

At the end of the session, Han said, “As the prime minister who oversaw state affairs, I feel a political and historical responsibility for failing to stop unconstitutional and unlawful martial law. I will live the rest of my life bearing the burden of the hardship it caused the people.”
 
The court will hold its final hearing on Wednesday, when the special prosecutors will present their sentencing recommendations and Han will give his final statement.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
tags Han Duck-soo martial law Yoon Suk Yeol

