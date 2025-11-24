Final hearing in former prime minister's insurrection trial to take place Wednesday
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 09:47
The final hearing regarding former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's alleged participation in an insurrection attempt in December last year is set to take place on Wednesday, with the verdict scheduled to come in January.
The Seoul Central District Court will hold the closing arguments on Wednesday for Han, who is charged with aiding the head of an insurrection and participating in key duties related to the insurrection by former President Yoon Suk Yeol. A cross-examination of Han is set to take place on Monday.
Han is the first among more than 20 people indicted in connection to the martial law decree by Yoon on Dec. 3, 2024, to have closing arguments scheduled. If the court rules as planned, the first ruling on whether the Dec. 3 martial law declaration constituted an insurrection will be delivered in January. The court previously stated it would announce its verdict on either Jan. 21 or Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.
Han was initially indicted for aiding the leader of an insurrection but was later also charged with participating in essential insurrection-related duties following a modification of the indictment requested by the court itself. Legal experts say this could be interpreted as the court signaling a guilty stance, noting it would be unusual for a court to suggest an additional charge only to rule not guilty on it later.
Although each trial proceeds independently, Han’s case could influence other rulings related to the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
Another key case — that of former President Yoon, who is charged with leading the insurrection — is also expected to conclude in January. The Seoul Central District Court stated on Nov. 13 that it aims to wrap up the case by Jan. 12.
Other defendants, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho, are also being tried by the same court division. The court plans to merge the trials involving the former president, military officials and police officials before reaching a final ruling in February, ahead of a scheduled reshuffle of the judiciary. A total of eight defendants, including Yoon, are expected to receive their first trial verdicts in February.
Separately, the trial of former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, who was indicted and detained on charges of participating in key duties related to the insurrection, has been ongoing since August at the Seoul Central District Court.
Trials for current military officials — former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung, former Special Warfare Command head Kwak Jong-keun and former Capital Defense Command chief Lee Jin-woo — are being held in a military court. Active-duty personnel face first trials at the Ministry of National Defense’s military court and second trials in a high court.
Former Army chief of staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, was recently transferred out of the military court system after his retirement. His case is now being handled by the Nonsan branch of the Daejeon District Court.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SEO-IN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
