From 'yangban' to yoga, Seoul Eco Hiking Festa finds tranquility in the city
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 18:16
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Hundreds explored Mount Namsan and caught the final blaze of autumn foliage during the inaugural Seoul Eco Hiking Festa, which took place over two consecutive weekends and wrapped on Sunday.
The event, hosted by the Seoul Tourism Organization, drew some 600 participants, including more than 130 foreign residents and tourists.
Held on weekend days from Nov. 15 through Sunday, the festival offered four themed experiences, ranging from a hike inspired by the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) to a self-challenge walk, family-focused trekking routes and activities featuring yoga sessions in downtown Seoul.
All trails began at Namsangol Hanok Village in Jung District, climbed toward N Seoul Tower and looped back down to the village. Easier courses took participants along the Namsan Sky Forest Path, a new route that opened in late October, instead of bringing them to the tower.
The mountain has gained global attention recently after its appearance in Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
The festival emphasized inclusivity, encouraging participation from anyone wishing to enjoy nature in the city, including families with children in strollers.
Four days, four hiking themes
Each day of the event featured a distinct theme. On Nov. 15, the event opened with a performance-filled hike designed to evoke the Joseon Dynasty. Participants were encouraged to wear hanbok, or traditional Korean dress, as they set out on a 5.4-kilometer (3.4-mile) route with about 200 fellow hikers, including families and groups of friends.
Along the trail, actors dressed as yangban — members of the traditional ruling class — and nobi, or enslaved laborers, greeted hikers. Near N Seoul Tower, visitors were treated to a performance of Bukcheong Saja Noreum, a traditional lion mask dance.
Foreign residents were among those who joined the event.
Eva Suvorkina, a university student from Russia, said she hikes around Seoul regularly with friends.
“I just love looking at nature and taking in the scenery,” she said as she prepared for the hike on Nov. 15. “It is also a kind of challenge for myself, because I have to really focus, especially when going down.”
On the second day, Nov. 16, hikers joined self-guided sessions, choosing between an easier route or the standard hiking course set by the organizers, while sharing their participation on social media.
Saturday, the third day, shifted the focus to families. An easier route was laid out for those with strollers or carrying young children and included walking the newly opened Namsan Haneul Forest Path. To ensure accessibility, a Danurim van provided by the city’s Danurim Accessible Tourism Center remained on standby for anyone who needed assistance.
The festival concluded Sunday with yoga-oriented sessions, including lessons on proper posture and walking techniques. After completing the hike, participants gathered for group stretching and yoga.
All successful participants were given certificates recognizing their accomplishments.
More than a hike
Beyond the trails, the festival featured a range of cultural and recreational activities set up in the Namsangol Hanok Village square throughout the four-day event.
In one zone, participants played traditional Korean games — gonggi nori, the Korean equivalent of jacks; jegichagi, shuttlecock-kicking; ddakji chigi, a folded paper-throwing game made famous by “Squid Game”; and tuho, an arrow-throwing game. Nearby, others made miniature versions of gat, the black traditional hats worn by the Saja Boys characters in “KPop Demon Hunters.”
On the Joseon-themed opening day, a booth provided free hanbok rentals for participants who had not brought their own. Saturday’s family hikers were also invited to a workshop where they crafted camping chairs from recycled banners.
Suvorkina, who participated in the event on Nov. 15, said she finds Seoul’s mountains particularly safe.
“Mountains in Korea are equipped with a lot of safety,” she said, mentioning the ropes and the many repaired stairways along the paths.
Suvorkina’s participation comes as the tourism organization steps up its push to promote hiking among international residents and visitors.
The Seoul Tourism Organization currently operates three Seoul Hiking Tourism Centers — on Mounts Bukhan, Bukak and Gwanak — offering gear rentals and language support in English, Chinese and Japanese. As of late October, more than 80,000 people had visited these centers, the organization said.
The event coincided with the organization’s three-week Seoul Hiking Week event, during which hiking tour programs were held on the three mountains from Nov. 4 to Sunday.
Kil Ki-yon, president and CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization, stressed that the city’s unique mountainous geography makes it appealing to urbanites and nature-seekers alike.
“Seoul is unusual worldwide in that it’s a capital city with mountains right in the urban center,” Kil said, adding that this gives them strong potential as a global tourism asset.
“Our goal is to help both residents and tourists experience the city’s more relaxing, wellness-focused side through its mountains.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
