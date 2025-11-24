Gov't eyes addressing regional doctor shortage by expanding traditional medicine services
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 09:21
The government is reviewing ways to expand the role of Korean traditional medicine doctors to help address a shortage of physicians in regional public health care.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday that it agrees with a recent proposal made in the National Assembly to increase the participation of traditional medicine doctors in public health care amid a decline in the number of public health doctors. Traditional medicine doctors are also known as oriental medicine doctors.
The government is now considering specific measures, such as strengthening traditional medicine services at public health centers and regional medical centers, and revitalizing local public health programs based on traditional Korean medicine.
Due to a decline in conscription resources and better benefits for active-duty soldiers, more medical students are choosing to serve as active-duty soldiers instead of entering the public health doctor system. As a result, the number of new medical doctors joining the public health system is decreasing every year.
Officials say traditional medicine doctors are being considered as a practical alternative, as it is difficult to immediately increase the number of medical doctors, and traditional medicine practitioners are relatively more available.
Supporters, including those in the traditional medicine community, argue that traditional medicine doctors could serve effectively as “primary health care providers” in rural and fishing communities, which have high proportions of elderly residents and strong demand for chronic disease management and treatment of musculoskeletal pain, such as in the back or knees.
Some studies have also shown that public health programs using acupuncture, moxibustion and herbal medicine have had a positive impact on managing chronic illnesses among local residents.
However, critics in the medical community argue that traditional and Western medicine are distinct fields and that replacing doctors with traditional medicine practitioners due to physician shortages is not a fundamental solution. They also point out practical limitations, especially in situations requiring emergency care or surgery, where traditional medicine practitioners would not be able to provide adequate treatment.
