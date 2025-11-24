Korean man found dead inside duffel bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese police investigating
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 14:36 Updated: 24 Nov. 2025, 14:56
A police investigation was launched after a Korean man was found dead inside a large duffel bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, according to local reports.
Thanh Nien, a Vietnamese daily newspaper, reported Sunday that the body was discovered inside a blue bag in the lobby of a high-rise building in Binh Thanh District. Local residents called the police after noticing a foul odor coming from the bag.
Witnesses at the scene reportedly saw two men dragging the bag into the lobby. When passersby began to gather, the men allegedly fled the scene by taxi.
Police cordoned off the area, recovered the body and secured surveillance camera footage from the building and surrounding area.
A representative from the Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that they had been notified by local authorities that the victim was Korean. The consulate is in contact with the man's family to provide consular support.
Vietnamese police are currently questioning two Korean nationals believed to be suspects in the case. Investigators are working to determine the time and cause of death, noting that the body showed signs of decomposition.
