 Man arrested for alleged attempted murder in Seoul
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 10:58
A logo of police [NEWS1]

A man in his 50s was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder an employee at an art academy in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, after he was not hired by the institution.
 
According to police on Monday, the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct detained a 55-year-old suspect surnamed Im on Sunday on charges of attempted murder. The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant after a pretrial detention hearing, saying there was a risk of evidence destruction and flight.
 

Im is accused of stabbing a woman in her 20s with a weapon at around 11:50 a.m. on Friday at an art academy in Sinsa-dong in an attempt to kill the employee. The victim suffered serious injuries, but is not in life-threatening condition.
 
Investigators found that Im had sought an administrative position at the academy last month, but after he was not hired, he caused a disturbance and ultimately committed the crime.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags assault police arrest

