 Police book public servant who allegedly abused their team members
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police book public servant who allegedly abused their team members

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 18:10
The captured image shows a Grade 7 public servant in Yangyang County, Gangwon, driving a sanitation truck. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The captured image shows a Grade 7 public servant in Yangyang County, Gangwon, driving a sanitation truck. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The Sokcho Police Precinct said on Monday that it booked a Grade 7 public servant — who works as a driver — and began reviewing reports that the official repeatedly intimidated members of their team. 
 
The official was booked after allegations surfaced that they neglected their duties by driving off in the sanitation truck during collection rounds, forced workers to chase the truck and subjected them to repeated humiliation and abuse. 
 

Related Article

 
Other workers described the suspect's conduct as a “martial law game,” saying the official hit whoever lost a round of rock-paper-scissors whenever they lost money from trading stocks. The workers also said they felt pressured to trade stocks on the official's behalf.
 
The public servant also allegedly required workers to wear red underwear and checked if they complied.
 
“If it wasn’t red, [the suspect] hit us on the spot,” one worker said. 
 
Yangyang County reassigned the public servant on Sunday and removed them from duties involving sanitation workers.
 
Police have not received a criminal complaint from the workers. They opened the case after reviewing allegations raised in news reports.
 
Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, ordered the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the police to take strict action.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags public servant sanitation truck police

More in Social Affairs

Man forced into years of labor at salt farm wins partial victory in civil lawsuit

From 'yangban' to yoga, Seoul Eco Hiking Festa finds tranquility in the city

Police book public servant who allegedly abused their team members

13 injured after car hits pedestrians on Jeju's Udo Island

Average mortgage balance in Seoul increasing for borrowers in their 40s or younger

Related Stories

Civil servant recruitments shrink as public service's popularity ebbs

Civil service seen as salvation from the private-sector blues

Report finds 25% of jobs in central gov't offices threatened by AI, automation

Truck with more than $317,000 in fines accidentally found and seized in Ulsan

Court votes ban on serving in public office for possession of child pornography unconstitutional
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)