Police investigate claim of explosive in luggage at Incheon Airport
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 15:45
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A would-be passenger who claimed to have an explosive inside their luggage during an argument with an airline employee at Incheon International Airport is now under investigation.
According to the Incheon International Airport Police on Monday, the employee filed the report at around 5:08 a.m. at a check-in counter at Terminal 2 on suspicion that a polystyrene foam box contained an explosive after the customer made the claim.
The airport’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was dispatched to the scene but found nothing of the sort.
The police brought the suspect in for questioning on charges of public threat.
There were no flight delays due to the incident, police said, adding that the person will be questioned again on why they made the false statement.
