 Going against the flow
Going against the flow

Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 20:30
 
The People Power Party plans to raise the weight of party-member votes in next June’s local election primaries from 50 to 70 percent, cutting opinion polling to 30 percent, even as moderates continue to drift away. Leader Jang Dong-hyeok has launched an aggressive nationwide campaign targeting President Lee Jae Myung, arguing that base mobilization must come first. But critics inside the party say the strategy caters only to hard-line Yoon Suk Yeol supporters and ignores the moderate bloc, accelerating a political “wrong-way drive” that is deepening the party’s electoral risks. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
