Delays in Gadeok Island New Airport highlight need to reassess safety from scratch

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The government has extended the construction period for Gadeok Island New Airport from 84 months, or seven years, to 106 months, or eight years and 10 months, and plans to reopen bidding within the year. The consortium led by Hyundai Engineering and Construction had been selected as the preferred bidder after four failed rounds, but the offer was withdrawn after Hyundai requested extending construction from 84 to 108 months due to safety concerns.Though the longer timeline is aimed at ensuring safety and resuming the stalled project, fundamental problems remain. The airport is designed on an artificial island made through land reclamation. The seabed around Gadeok Island has a 50-meter (164-foot) layer of soft ground, which has raised concerns regarding uneven subsidence. Typhoons pose a flood risk, as they are capable of making waves that are 12 meters tall. The site is also just three kilometers (1.86 miles) from a migratory bird habitat at the Nakdong River estuary, increasing the chances of bird strikes. Despite the longer construction timeline, the government has not increased the budget, fueling concerns of further delays.Residents fear the new timeline may lead to false hope after repeated setbacks. Wasteful spending appears inevitable: The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has already spent 15.3 billion won ($10.4 million) on research to justify the original 84 months.The project is widely seen as an election-driven development. Former President Roh Moo-hyun initiated the proposal of a southeastern airport, but concerns over safety and costs led to a 2016 decision to expand Gimhae International Airport instead. Ahead of the 2020 Busan mayoral by-election, the Moon Jae-in administration revived the Gadeok Island plan, with the opposition joining in to appeal to local voters.The rollout was rushed. The project skipped preliminary feasibility studies, cost assessments and basic and detailed design. The Land Ministry opposed the plan, citing seven major concerns, including safety and economic viability, but a special law was passed just three months after it was introduced. The shifting construction timeline reflects the project's political nature: The opening year moved from 2035 to December 2029 during the World Expo bid, then to seven years of construction — and now to nearly nine.Airport construction requires massive public funding. If even builders are hesitant, the government must reassess safety comprehensively. Political pressure to accelerate the schedule risks wasting public funds and causing serious safety failures. Rather than fixating on deadlines, feasibility and safety must be reviewed from the start.