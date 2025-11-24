Hold Kim Yong-hyun’s attorneys accountable for mocking the court

Attorneys representing former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun — detained and indicted on charges of playing a critical role in the alleged Dec. 3 martial law insurrection — disrupted proceedings and mocked the court. This is a direct challenge to the rule of law, a constitutional foundation. Yet the defense team exploited procedural loopholes to neutralize a court-issued detention order and hurled insults at the presiding judge. Even in a polarized political climate, such behavior is unacceptable in a nation governed by law.The incident began on Nov. 19 during a hearing for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 33, presided over by Judge Lee Jin-gwan. Lee Ha-sang and Kwon Woo-hyun, Kim's attorneys, requested to sit beside their client as “trusted associates.” The court denied the request and instructed them to leave if they were not approved to observe. The attorneys protested loudly, and the judge ordered them to 15 days of detention for disrupting courtroom order.Even that scene was unusual, but what followed was more baffling. The Seoul Detention Center refused to carry out the order, saying the documents lacked personally identifiable information, such as full names and resident registration numbers. According to the Ministry of Justice, the detention center asked the court to provide the missing information. When the court replied that doing so would be difficult, the detention center suspended the order and ordered the attorneys' release. Lee Ha-sang and Kwon then appeared on YouTube, insulting and openly mocking the court.The court’s response was also lacking. Those who disrupt proceedings and challenge judicial authority must face firm consequences. It is difficult to accept that the court released the attorneys simply because it could not easily verify their personal information. The appropriate course would have been to supplement the information and enforce the detention order. Allowing release under such circumstances risks setting a precedent in which individuals can avoid detention after causing chaos by refusing to verify their identity.The judiciary must hold those responsible to account and establish measures to prevent similar incidents. On Nov. 21, the Seoul Central District Court issued a statement calling the behavior “an unlawful and unacceptable act that undermines public confidence in judicial independence and trial procedures,” and assured that appropriate steps would be taken. If necessary, lawmakers and the courts should cooperate to amend legislation and close procedural gaps. This kind of mockery toward judicial authority must not be repeated.