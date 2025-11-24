Monday's fortune: Strong energy, strong emotions
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 A smile brings fortune — keep your spirits light
🔹 Life itself feels rewarding today
🔹 A productive, beneficial day ahead
🔹 Gather information with intention
🔹 Stay proactive and forward-moving
🔹 You’ll feel renewed motivation and vision
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect respect and recognition
🔹 You may receive praise or gratitude
🔹 Begin shaping your second-chapter plans
🔹 Don’t delay what can be done today
🔹 A day of progress, not regression
🔹 Every journey begins with one decisive step
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Give more than you receive today
🔹 Share memories or warm stories
🔹 Old bonds deepen with time
🔹 Remain neutral in tricky situations
🔹 Move step by step — no rushing
🔹 Sincerity brings cosmic support
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Choose foods that are gentle on digestion
🔹 Lean toward what feels familiar
🔹 Old methods prove reliable
🔹 Honor what already works before changing
🔹 Sync with mentors or experienced voices
🔹 Maintain a learning mindset
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A calm and unhurried day
🔹 Comfort may lead to boredom — recharge wisely
🔹 Morning hours bring the best flow
🔹 Today is for planning, not executing
🔹 Say “yes” more than “no”
🔹 New optimism for future goals may emerge
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink warm tea and stay hydrated
🔹 Try a warm bath to ease tension
🔹 Avoid fixed assumptions or rigid thinking
🔹 No domineering — no submissiveness either
🔹 Other people’s success may look larger
🔹 Remember: envy is energy wasted
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Everything has its rightful place
🔹 You may serve as a stabilizing force
🔹 Opportunities appear in the right places
🔹 Group efforts outperform solo work
🔹 Your sphere of activity expands
🔹 Finances show signs of improvement
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 You may forget your age entirely today
🔹 Trust your heart’s direction
🔹 News or updates you’ve awaited may arrive
🔹 New ideas require refreshed structures
🔹 A promising project or role may surface
🔹 Relationships and networks strengthen
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Delegate instead of doing everything yourself
🔹 Expect little; avoid disappointment
🔹 Declutter and reset your environment
🔹 Release the past; stay present
🔹 Avoid spotlight or loud opinions
🔹 Create personal quiet time
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Prioritize wellness and nourishment
🔹 Avoid crowded places today
🔹 Spend time alone for clarity
🔹 Don’t attract unnecessary attention
🔹 Guard against physical strain
🔹 Limit socializing for now
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Take pride in the life you’ve lived
🔹 Aging is completion, not decline
🔹 A hopeful, motivating day
🔹 You may lead and succeed effortlessly
🔹 Small but certain happiness finds you
🔹 Fortune moves in your direction
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything seems appealing today
🔹 Energetic and refreshing vibes
🔹 Health remains your biggest wealth
🔹 Useful information or opportunities arrive
🔹 A profitable opening may appear
🔹 Perfect timing for shopping or upgrades
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)