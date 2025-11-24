‘슛돌이’ 동기 이강인·이태석, 18년 만에 완성한 한 골
Published: 24 Nov. 2025, 10:01
Lee Kang-in to Lee Tae-seok: A goal 18 years in the making
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Lee Tae-seok headed in the winner for the Korean national team against Ghana on Tuesday, partnering up with Lee Kang-in for a goal that has been 18 years in the making.
head in: 머리로 넣다
in the making: 만들어지는 데, 형성되는 데
winner: 승리 골
이강인의 크로스를 받은 이태석이 화요일(11월 18일) 가나전에서 한국 대표팀의 결승골을 머리로 넣으며, 두 사람이 무려 18년에 걸쳐 만든 골이 탄생했다.
Both starting picks under manager Hong Myung-bo, Lee Kang-in delivered a cross in the 63rd minute that Lee Tae-seok put past the goalkeeper, securing his first senior international goal in his 13th appearance for Korea.
starting picks: 선발 선수들
secure: 획득하다, 확정하다
put past the goalkeeper: 골키퍼를 넘겨 득점하다
홍명보 감독이 선발로 기용한 두 선수는 63분 이강인이 올린 크로스를 이태석이 골키퍼를 넘겨 넣었다. 이태석은 대표팀 경기 13번째 출전 만에 A매치 데뷔 골을 기록했다.
That goal, generally seen as one of the greatest feats any footballer can aspire to, will have been watched on TVs across Korea. But for the two Lees, nationwide footballing celebrity is very old news.
feat: 위업, 놀라운 업적
aspire to: ~을/를 열망하다
nationwide: 전국적으로
축구 선수라면 누구나 꿈꾸는 순간이라 할 이 골은 한국 전역에 TV 생중계로 전달됐을 것이다. 하지만 두 선수가 전국적인 축구 스타가 된 것은 이미 오래 전 일이다.
Lee Kang-in has long been heralded as the future of Korean football since achieving national fame in 2007 when he appeared on the TV show “Fly Shoot Dori” at just 6 years old. Lee Tae-seok, only 5 at the time, was right there at his side.
herald: 예고하다, 칭송하다
national fame: 전국적인 인기
이강인은 2007년, 단 여섯 살 때 TV 프로그램 ‘날아라 슛돌이’에 출연하며 전국적인 유명세를 얻은 뒤 줄곧 한국 축구의 미래로 불려 왔다. 당시 다섯 살이었던 이태석도 바로 그의 옆에 있었다.
“Fly Shoot Dori,” a KBS youth football program, paired kindergarten and elementary school children with former professional footballers such as Yoo Sang-chul, Lee Sang-yoon and Lee Young-pyo. The show followed the children as they learned the fundamentals of the sport.
pair with: 짝을 짓다
fundamentals: 기초, 기본기
KBS의 유소년 축구 프로그램 ‘날아라 슛돌이’는 유치원, 초등학교 학생들을 유상철, 이상윤, 이영표 같은 전직 프로 선수들과 짝지어 축구의 기본기를 배우게 하는 구성의 프로그램이었다.
While the show is now associated with Lee Kang-in’s meteoric rise, Austria Wien winger Lee Tae-seok and FC Seoul defender Kim Seong-min were also part of the same series.
meteoric: 유성처럼 빠른, 급격한
associated with: ~와/과 연관된
이 프로그램은 지금은 이강인의 급격한 상승세와 연결돼 회자되지만, 오스트리아 빈에서 뛰는 윙어 이태석과 FC서울 수비수 김성민도 같은 시즌에 함께 출연했다.
Lee Kang-in moved to Valencia a few years after “Fly Shoot Dori” and spent 10 years in the academy before being dropped in 2021 and moving to Mallorca. He drew plenty of attention at the Spanish club, and eventually transferred to Paris Saint-Germain two years ago.
be dropped: 방출되다
transfer to: 이적하다
draw attention: 주목을 받다
이강인은 ‘날아라 슛돌이’ 이후 몇 년 뒤 스페인 발렌시아로 건너가 유스 팀에서 10년을 보냈고, 2021년에 방출돼 마요르카로 이적했다. 그는 여기에서 큰 주목을 받았고, 결국 2년 전 파리 생제르맹으로 옮겼다.
Lee Tae-seok, son of 2002 FIFA World Cup star Lee Eul-yong — and inheritor of his No. 13 national team shirt — started his career closer to home, coming up through the FC Seoul academy and debuting for the team in 2021, before moving to the Pohang Steelers last year.
inheritor: 계승자
come up through: (유스시스템 등을) 거쳐 올라오다
2002년 월드컵 스타 이을용의 아들이자 그의 국가대표 등번호 13번을 물려받은 이태석은 보다 가까운 곳에서 커리어를 시작했다. FC서울 유스를 거쳐 2021년에 1군 데뷔를 했고, 지난해 포항 스틸러스로 이적했다.
He was snapped up by Wien over the summer and immediately slotted into the club’s starting XI. He has one goal to his name in the Austrian Bundesliga and is proving to be a growing presence in the national team.
snap up: 재빨리 영입하다, 낚아채다
slot into: 자연스럽게 자리 잡다
starting XI: 선발 11명
이태석은 올여름 빈이 낚아챘다. 영입되자마자 곧바로 주전 라인 업에 자리를 잡은 그는 현재 오스트리아 분데스리가에서 1골을 기록 중이며, 국가대표팀에서도 점점 존재감을 키우고 있다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
